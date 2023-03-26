KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.