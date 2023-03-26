Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 147,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

