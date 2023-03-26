Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 142,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95,813 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

