Kaspa Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $320.95 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00331141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.95 or 0.25901564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,530,150,557 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,514,139,107.74504 with 17,514,139,848.570293 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01691159 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,045,420.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

