JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

