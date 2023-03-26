JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.26) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday.

Scout24 Price Performance

ETR G24 opened at €54.66 ($58.77) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 12-month high of €62.42 ($67.12).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

