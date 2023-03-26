Joseph Stilwell Acquires 859 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Further Reading

