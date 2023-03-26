Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.55 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $147,985.48 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00199735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,826.52 or 1.00035350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01100242 USD and is up 33.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,135.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

