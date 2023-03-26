Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.46) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Stock Down 3.0 %

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 524 ($6.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 526.84. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 636 ($7.81).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.