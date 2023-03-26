Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €77.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of EVD stock opened at €54.40 ($58.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.86. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €67.75 ($72.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.