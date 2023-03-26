iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

USMV stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

