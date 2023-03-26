iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. 4,181,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,095. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

