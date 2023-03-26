iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.