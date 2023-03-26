iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

