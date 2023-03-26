IPVERSE Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $874,816.90 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00332302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.08 or 0.25992346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.