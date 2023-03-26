IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.21

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $584.94 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010681 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.
