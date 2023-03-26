IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.21

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $584.94 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

