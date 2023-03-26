IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 6.6% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $580.53 million and $8.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

