International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

