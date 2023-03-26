Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.