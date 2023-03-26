Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of IDN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intellicheck
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.