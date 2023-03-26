Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

