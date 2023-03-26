Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys 1,437 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSXGet Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94).

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.00) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.49. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15). The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.46) to GBX 1,285 ($15.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.35) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.98) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.56).

Hiscox Company Profile



Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

