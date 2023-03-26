Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys 1,437 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94).
Hiscox Stock Performance
Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.00) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.49. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15). The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
See Also
