Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases A$18,720.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.24 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of A$18,720.00 ($12,563.76).
Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
