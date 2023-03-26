Injective Protocol (INJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.89 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $296.90 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00014484 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

