Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $617.74 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003927 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $617.74 million and $35.47 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

