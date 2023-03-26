IDEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.86 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $35.71 million and $14.86 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00330734 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.81 or 0.25869756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010104 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

