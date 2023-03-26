Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) PT Lowered to $2.50

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Hyperfine Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

