Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,222.50

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $4,222.50 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Hxro alerts:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

