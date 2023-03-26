HSBC Upgrades CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
CK Asset Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
CK Asset Company Profile
CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.
