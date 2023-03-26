Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 324 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 880,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

