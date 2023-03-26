Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 691 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,061,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,804,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

