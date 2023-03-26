Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $53,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,920. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.69. 323,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

