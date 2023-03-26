Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,965,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

