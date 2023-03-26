Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

