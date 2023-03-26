Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 67 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.67. 1,329,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,807. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

