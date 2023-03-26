Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 180 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,945,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

