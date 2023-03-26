Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $640,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Amgen were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.51. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.