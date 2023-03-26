HKD.com DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.43 Million (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00331141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.95 or 0.25901564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

