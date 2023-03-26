HI Trading Down 0.8% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. HI has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $502,437.04 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,590.48 or 1.00031529 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0112531 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $420,555.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

