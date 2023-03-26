HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

