HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.