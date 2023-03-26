HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €18.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($19.35) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €17.40 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.54. HelloFresh has a one year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a one year high of €46.92 ($50.45).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

