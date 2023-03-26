Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0602

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $23.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017863 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,684.96789 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06005816 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $30,731,488.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

