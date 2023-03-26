Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,602 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,533.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

