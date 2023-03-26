Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) vs. Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Head to Head Contrast

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safestore and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $30.05, suggesting a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Safestore and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.55 $500.45 million $0.92 22.73

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties 24.18% 6.96% 3.14%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes medical office buildings and hospitals. The CCRC segment includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care on a campus. The company was founded on March 21, 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

