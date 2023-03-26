Head-To-Head Comparison: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and Computer Task Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.65 -$13.08 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $325.08 million 0.36 $6.61 million $0.43 17.23

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SpringBig has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SpringBig and Computer Task Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 561.86%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% -8.80% Computer Task Group 2.03% 8.65% 4.78%

Summary

Computer Task Group beats SpringBig on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. It operates through the following segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments offer digital transformation solutions. The Non-Strategic Technology Services provides staffing services. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

