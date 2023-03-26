Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

