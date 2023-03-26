Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Shares of HNRG opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57.
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
