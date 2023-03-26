H2O DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.66 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $383,208.43 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00331191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.49 or 0.25905445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010121 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

