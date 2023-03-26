Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.49. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,727,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after acquiring an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,317,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

