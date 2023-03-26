Governance OHM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $747,212.94 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,773.44 or 0.10065977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $747,212.94 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
