Gode Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $460,637.74 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $460,637.74 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

